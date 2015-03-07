KABUL Attackers with guns fixed with silencers killed six people after storming a prayer house in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday evening, according to a government statement.

Several men attacked the religious building in the western part of the capital during evening prayers, said a statement released by the Ministry of Interior.

Five people were wounded. The gunmen escaped the scene, and police arrested five suspects on Saturday evening in connection with attack.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Krista Mahr; Editing by Andrew Roche)