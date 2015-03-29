KABUL An Afghan member of parliament survived a targeted suicide attack in Kabul on Sunday but three people including a child were killed and eight others injured, police and government sources said.

The parliamentarian, Gul Pacha Majidi, had been leaving a meeting in east Kabul when the bomber approached him on foot.

"The bodyguards saw a suspicious man and tried to stop him, but he detonated his vest," Kabul police chief Abdul Rahman Rahimi said.

Majidi received shrapnel injuries to his leg, but his condition was not life-threatening.

The Taliban did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack.

Suicide attacks on Afghan and foreign officials are frequent in Kabul. Last week, a prominent provincial police chief was killed by a bomber after leaving his hotel in a western part of the city.

