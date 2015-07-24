ERBIL, Iraq A U.S. air strike in Afghanistan has killed a high-ranking al Qaeda operational commander, the U.S. military said on Friday.

The U.S. military named the target of the strike as Abu Khalil al-Sudani, saying he was killed in a July 11 strike in the Bermal district of Afghanistan's Paktika province.

In a statement, it said he was head of al Qaeda "suicide and explosives operations" and was linked to plots to attack U.S. targets.

Sudani directed attacks against U.S.-led coalition forces in Afghanistan as well as against Afghan and Pakistani forces, it said.

The strike in Paktika was the latest in a series of U.S. counter-terrorism strikes in Afghanistan in recent weeks and also killed two other militants, the military told reporters travelling with Defense Secretary Ash Carter in Erbil, Iraq.

