KABUL A suicide bomber attacked a police academy on Friday evening as cadets were returning, police said, hours after a truck bomb detonated near the city centre killing 15 and wounding hundreds.

The latest blast struck a crowded area near the academy's entrance. "The bomber was wearing a police uniform and detonated his explosives among students who had just returned from a break," a police official said.

The bomber had managed to place himself in the middle of a queue as students were waiting to be searched before entering the academy, the police official said.

A local television network said eight had been killed, quoting an ambulance official.

