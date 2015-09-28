KABUL Afghan Taliban fighters on Monday seized control of a 200-bed hospital in Kunduz city in the north, a spokesman for the militants said.
The Taliban launched a fierce offensive from three directions on Kunduz just after dawn, raising fresh fears parts of the provincial capital could fall into their hands.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on Twitter that insurgent fighters had seized a hospital in a district in the south of the city.
A police official, who declined to be identified, confirmed that a government-run hospital had fallen into insurgent hands but had no further details.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Robert Birsel)