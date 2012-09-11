(Adds Taliban, background)
KABUL, Sept 11 Four rockets have hit the
U.S.-run Bagram airfield near the Afghan capital, destroying a
helicopter belonging to the NATO-led forces and killing three
Afghan personnel inside, a spokesman for the coalition said on
Tuesday.
The attack, which took place at around 10 pm local time on
Monday, came on the eve of the 11th anniversary of the Sept. 11
attacks. Security across the capital, Kabul, was intensified.
Two personnel belonging to NATO's International Security
Assistance Force (ISAF), who were also in the helicopter, were
wounded, the spokesman said.
The Taliban, in a text message to Reuters, claimed
responsibility for the attack, saying they had fired rockets at
the helicopter, which was on a ramp in the airfield.
The attack came a day after the United States handed control
of the controversial giant Bagram prison and its 3,000 suspected
Taliban inmates to Afghan authorities.
Recent weeks have seen intensified violence across
Afghanistan. The attack on Bagram comes days after a young
teenager detonated explosives near the heavily barricaded NATO
headquarters in Kabul, killing six civilians including children.
That attack followed a suicide bombing of a funeral in
eastern Nangarhar province, which killed at least 25.
Despite the presence of hundreds of thousands of Afghan and
foreign troops fighting the Taliban-led insurgency, violence is
at its worst since the Islamists were toppled by Afghan and U.S.
forces in late 2001, five years after they took power.
The United Nations says the Taliban are responsible for 80
percent of civilian casualties in the conflict.
(Reprting by Jessica Donati; Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman;
Editing by Nick Macfie)