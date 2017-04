KABUL Oct 18 A complex attack involving two blasts followed by gunfire was mounted in eastern Kabul on Friday evening, security sources said, adding that the attack was still underway.

The target was an international compound, one of the sources said, although this was not confirmed by others.

There were no immediate details of who was behind the attack or if there were casualties. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)