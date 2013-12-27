KABUL Dec 27 A suspected suicide bomber attacked a foreign military convoy on the eastern outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, but there were no official reports of casualties, police said.

The NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) confirmed the attack but had no immediate details.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack which comes as President Hamid Karzai deliberates over an agreement allowing U.S. forces to stay in the country beyond 2014.

"A number of foreign forces were killed and wounded and many vehicles were also destroyed," a Taliban spokesman said on his Twitter account.

Police said there were no official reports of casualties.

Many Afghans, including advisers and a gathering of 3,000 prominent Afghans, have urged Karzai to sign the pact as they worry about security after 2014 when most foreign forces are leaving.

Karzai says he does not want to sign until after a presidential election scheduled for April next year. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni, Writing by Maria Golovnina)