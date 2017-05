KABUL Jan 4 A large explosion was heard in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul on Saturday and security sources said a military convoy had been attacked at the entrance to a base.

Reuters reporters heard sirens and helicopters flying overhead. Details on casualties were not immediately available, but the NATO-led security force confirmed that it had sent troops to assist.

