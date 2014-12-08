(Recasts with joint command closing, drone attack)
By Kay Johnson and Frank Jack Daniel
KABUL Dec 8 An attack on a police headquarters
and a drone strike that killed six Taliban fighters were sharp
reminders of the problems facing Afghanistan's fledgling
military as the joint command of foreign forces disbanded on
Monday.
The Afghan government and the departing NATO troops have
tried to put a brave face on the security situation, despite the
past 12 months having been the bloodiest since 2001, with
thousands of Afghans dying in fighting.
The Taliban has again stepped up attacks across the country
as well as in the capital, Kabul, sensing an opportunity as
foreign troops wind up their combat missions by Dec 31.
The International Security Assistance Joint Command, which
ran the coalition combat operations, held a flag-lowering
ceremony on Monday to hand over to a much reduced international
support and training mission that begins on Jan. 1.
Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, outgoing chief of the joint
command, said he was confident the Afghan police and army could
prevent the Taliban regaining territory next year.
"This country is safer and more prosperous than ever," he
said. "The insurgents have been beaten back and the Afghan
National Security Forces are carrying the fight to the enemy."
The back page of the programme for the ceremony belied this
projection of safety and security, however. It advised attendees
to lie on the ground if insurgents launched a rocket attack.
Civilian casualties were up by 24 percent in the first half
of the year to 4,853, according to the United Nations. About
4,600 members of the Afghan security forces were killed as of
November, up more than 6 percent over the corresponding period
of 2013.
The latest in a spate of NATO drone strikes since last week
killed 6 Taliban fighters on Monday, in the north-eastern
province of Nuristan, the region's acting governor told Reuters.
The bombing was in a district the governor said is almost
entirely in the hands of insurgent groups, except in the
district headquarters.
"A drone strike killed six Taliban in Wantwaigal district of
Nuristan," acting governor Hafiz Abdul Qayyum said, adding that
three of the casualties were identified as Afghans.
At the other end of the Central Asian country, Taliban
fighters backed by a suicide bomber attacked a police
headquarters, killing five people in the southern province of
Kandahar, the cradle of the Taliban movement that ruled
Afghanistan for five years.
A policeman and four civilians died in the attack that
started when a suicide bomber dressed in a police uniform
detonated a carload of explosives at the main gate of the
compound in Kandahar's Maiwand district.
Four heavily armed gunmen then forced their way inside,
government spokesman Sameem Khpalwak said. The fighting in
Maiwand lasted for two hours, before security forces killed the
attackers.
The Taliban emerged from Kandahar in the 1990s and went on
to rule the country until being toppled by the U.S.-led invasion
after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. It has been seeking to
re-establish a hard-line Islamic state ever since.
Outgoing U.S. Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel used a farewell
visit to Kabul at the weekend to announce 1,000 more U.S. troops
would stay several months longer than planned.
International forces in Afghanistan boosted their numbers to
about 140,000 in 2010 troops with the aim of wresting control
southern territory back from the Taliban. By Jan. 1, that number
will be about 12,500, comprising mostly trainers and advisers.
(Additional reporting by Syed Sarwar Amani in Kandahar,
Mohammad Anwar in Asadabad, Mirwais Harooni in Kabul, Phil
Stewart in Kuwait and Kylie MacLellan in London; editing by
Ralph Boulton)