KABUL, April 2 A suicide attack near the governor's house in the eastern Afghan province of Khost killed 17 people on Thursday and wounded dozens, Tolo TV said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Afghan Taliban, ousted from power in 2001 by U.S.-led forces, have been fighting to bring down the U.S.-backed government in Kabul, and stepped up attacks after most foreign forces pulled out at the end of last year. (Reporting by Abdul Saboor, Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Himani Sarkar)