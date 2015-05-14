KABUL May 14 The Afghan Taliban claimed
responsibility on Thursday for an attack on a popular guesthouse
in Kabul that officials said killed at least 11 people,
including foreigners attending a dinner and arriving for a
concert.
At least one American and two Indian nationals were
confirmed among the dead at the Park Palace guesthouse in an
upscale neighbourhood of central Kabul.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an emailed
statement one of the insurgents' operatives carried out the
attack with the aim of killing foreign citizens in retaliation
for the U.S. and its allies supporting the Kabul government of
President Ashraf Ghani.
"The occupying forces should realize that they are not safe
from our attacks under any cover or in any location," Mujahid
said.
The official death toll rose from five to 11 on Thursday as
more bodies were found after the five-hour standoff with police.
"Unfortunately 11 people, including foreigners, were killed
in the attack. It was one attacker and we are still
investigating how he got in," police criminal investigation
chief Farid Afzali Kabul said.
Another security official, who did not want to be named, put
the number of dead at 14, but the information could not be
immediately confirmed.
The U.S. and Indian embassies confirmed their citizens were
among the dead, but the nationalities of the others killed were
not yet clear.
The shooting started on Wednesday night as some guests
gathered for a dinner at the guest house and others were
arriving for a concert.
The Taliban's Mujahid said that the single attacker armed
with a pistol, AK-47 and explosive materials was targeting the
concert.
"We have pinpointed the location precisely and found out the
exact time of the event," he said in a statement.
Police and army forces quickly surrounded the area but it
was five hours before they could clear the building.
Kabul's police chief said 44 people were rescued during the
operation.
