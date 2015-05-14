(Updates with Italian confirmed among the dead)
By Hamid Shalizi and Kay Johnson
KABUL May 14 The Afghan Taliban claimed
responsibility on Thursday for an attack on a popular guesthouse
in Kabul that killed at least 14 people, including foreigners
attending a dinner and arriving for a concert.
Four Indian nationals, a Briton, an American, an Italian and
a Kazakh national were confirmed among the dead in a five-hour
assault at Park Palace guesthouse in an upscale neighbourhood of
central Kabul.
The attack heightened a sense of insecurity in the Afghan
capital and throughout the country as the Taliban step up
attacks following the withdrawal of most foreign troops.
Kabul's police chief said 44 people were rescued.
A day after the assault, there was still confusion about how
many gunmen attacked. A statement from President Ashraf Ghani's
office said there were three gunmen, while Kabul police said
they could confirm just one.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in an emailed
statement that one of the insurgents' operatives carried out the
attack with the aim of killing foreign citizens in retaliation
for the United States and its allies supporting the Kabul
government of President Ashraf Ghani.
"The occupying forces should realise that they are not safe
from our attacks under any cover or in any location," Mujahid
said.
The death toll rose from five to 14 on Thursday as more
bodies were found.
"It was one attacker and we are still investigating how he
got in," police criminal investigation chief Farid Afzali Kabul
said.
A Kabul security official put the number of dead at 14, and
the number was confirmed by the United Nations Assistance
mission in a statement.
The U.S., Indian and British embassies and the foreign
ministries of Kazakhstan and Italy confirmed their citizens died
in the attack.
The shooting started on Wednesday night as some guests
gathered for a dinner at the guest house and others were
arriving for a concert.
A spate of similar attacks in Kabul last year has dampened
the city's once-vibrant social scene.
Late last year, a suicide bomber detonated at a French
cultural centre performance, killing one person.
In March 2014, Taliban gunmen killed nine people - including
three children - in the upscale Serena Hotel in Kabul.
Two months earlier, attackers stormed into a popular
Lebanese restaurant in the capital and gunned down 21 people,
including three United Nations staff and a senior IMF official.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Solovyov in Almaty; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)