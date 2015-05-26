(Adds details, context)
By Mirwais Harooni and Jessica Donati
KABUL May 26 Heavily armed insurgents stormed a
guesthouse in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul late on Tuesday
night and were still battling Afghan security forces more than
two hours after the assault began.
Police did not identify the guesthouse or its occupants.
Afghan and Western security sources said the target could be a
compound owned by a prominent political family and used by
foreigners, or a building next to it.
"A group of insurgents has entered a guesthouse in the Wazir
Akbar Khan area," Kabul police chief spokesman Ebadullah Karimi
said. "The fight is ongoing."
There was no immediate word on casualties.
Representatives of the Taliban, which has been waging an
Islamist insurgency in Afghanistan since being toppled by a
U.S.-led coalition in 2001, could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Teams of elite Afghan security forces were deployed to the
guesthouse area, an upscale part of the capital where many
embassies and government buildings are located.
Hours after the attack began, it was still unclear how many
insurgents were involved and police vehicles were seen setting
up roadblocks around the diplomatic quarter to prevent the
insurgents from escaping the area.
Over a dozen explosions that sounded like rockets were
counted during the attack and gunfire continued after midnight.
Several of the more powerful blasts heard could have been
caused by suicide bombers detonating their vests, an Afghan
security source said.
The Afghan capital has been hit by a series of high-profile
attacks on foreigners and government targets over the past two
weeks.
The Taliban targeted the Park Palace hotel on May 13,
killing over a dozen people. The majority of casualties were
Afghan civilians, but an American, a British-Afghan national,
four Indians, an Italian and a Kazakh were also among the dead.
NATO's 13-year combat mission officially ended in December
and the small contingent that remains in the country is mostly
focused on training Afghan security forces.
Afghan civilians, however, are bearing the brunt of the
bloody conflict that has escalated around the country as foreign
troops have withdrawn.
Following the deadly hotel attack two weeks ago, an EU
vehicle was bombed a few days later, near Kabul's airport in a
blast that killed a British security contractor and at least two
Afghan civilians.
Last week, at least five Afghans were killed and dozens more
wounded by a car bomb that detonated in the parking lot of the
Afghan Ministry of Justice.
(Writing by Jessica Donati; editing by Mark Heinrich and G
Crosse)