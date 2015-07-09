KABUL, July 9 The Afghan intelligence agency confirmed a third top Islamic State commander was killed in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan this week.

Shahidullah Shahid, a former member of the Pakistani Taliban who defected to the Islamic State and was operating in Afghanistan, was killed along with five militants on Tuesday, an official said.

An increasing number of militants are pledging allegiance to the Islamic State in Afghanistan, making them a target of deadly strikes there by the U.S. unmanned aircraft. (Reporting by Kabul Bureau, Editing by Nick Macfie)