* U.S. defense chief says it will take time to gather facts
* MSF says it is pulling most staff out of the area
* Battles still raging around city
(Adds U.S. defense secretary comments, quote from Kunduz, U.S.
defense officials, updated MSF statement)
By Mirwais Harooni and Andrew MacAskill
KABUL, Oct 4 Medical aid group Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) on Sunday demanded an independent international
inquiry into a suspected U.S. air strike that killed 22 people
in an Afghan hospital it runs, branding the attack a "war
crime".
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter promised a full
investigation into whether the American military was connected
to the destruction of the hospital, but cautioned it would take
time to gather information.
"We do know that American air assets ... were engaged in the
Kunduz vicinity, and we do know that the structures that - you
see in the news - were destroyed," Carter told reporters
travelling with him shortly before landing in Spain on Sunday.
"I just can't tell you what the connection is at this time."
The Pentagon chief would not speculate on what occurred but
said Washington would hold accountable "anybody responsible for
doing something they shouldn't have done."
MSF said a U.S. military probe into the incident, which
occurred during a push by Afghan security forces to retake the
key northern city of Kunduz from Taliban insurgents, was not
enough.
"Relying only on an internal investigation by a party to the
conflict would be wholly insufficient," MSF General Director
Christopher Stokes said in a statement.
"Under the clear presumption that a war crime has been
committed, MSF demands that a full and transparent investigation
into the event be conducted by an independent international
body," Stokes said.
Battles were still raging on Sunday around Kunduz, a city of
300,000, as government forces backed by U.S. air power sought to
drive out the Taliban militants who seized the city almost a
week ago in one of their biggest victories in the 14-year war.
Decomposing bodies littered the streets and trapped
residents said food was becoming scarce.
"This city is no longer fit for living," said the province's
public health director, Sayed Mukhtar.
Any confirmation of U.S. responsibility for the hospital
deaths would deal a blow to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's
policy of forging closer ties with the United States. His
predecessor, Hamid Karzai, fell out with his backers in
Washington in part over the number of civilians killed by U.S.
strikes.
But the Afghan leader will be torn between distancing
himself from Washington and the need for American firepower to
help his forces drive insurgents out of Kunduz.
The U.S. military said it conducted an air strike "in the
vicinity" of the MSF hospital as it targeted Taliban insurgents
who were directly firing on U.S. military personnel. It has not
acknowledged hitting the hospital.
U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a
U.S. military AC-130 gunship had been operating in the area,
firing at Taliban targets after receiving a request for support
from U.S. special operations forces advising Afghan troops.
President Barack Obama offered condolences on Saturday to
the victims of what he called "the tragic incident". The U.N.
human rights chief called the hospital assault "inexcusable" and
also said it could amount to a war crime.
The U.S.-led coalition force in Afghanistan said it expected
to complete its preliminary multinational investigation within
days.
STAFF PULLED OUT
In Kabul, the Ministry of Defence said Taliban fighters had
attacked the hospital and were using the building "as a human
shield".
But MSF denied that, saying it was "disgusted by the recent
statements coming from some Afghanistan government authorities
justifying the attack" on its hospital in Kunduz.
"These statements imply that Afghan and U.S. forces
working together decided to raze to the ground a fully
functioning hospital - with more than 180 staff and patients
inside - because they claim that members of the Taliban were
present. This amounts to an admission of a war crime," Stokes
said in a later statement.
In the air strike, witnesses said patients were burned alive
in the crowded hospital. Among the dead were three children
being treated.
MSF said on Sunday it had pulled most of its staff out of
the area because the hospital that was a lifeline for thousands
in the city was no longer functioning. Some staff had gone to
help treat the wounded at other hospitals outside of Kunduz.
Earlier this year, an Afghan special forces raid in search
of a suspected al Qaeda operative prompted the hospital to
temporarily close to new patients after the soldiers were
accused of behaving violently towards staff.
The struggle to retake Kunduz has raised questions over
whether NATO-trained Afghan forces are ready to go it alone now
that most foreign combat troops have left.
Afghan security forces conducted house-to-house searches in
Kunduz on Sunday as gunbattles persisted in parts of the city,
said Hamdullah Danishi, acting governor of Kunduz province. He
said 480 Taliban fighters and 35 soldiers had been killed.
The army raised the national flag in the central square, an
area of the city that has changed hands several times in the
fighting during the past week.
(Additional reporting by Kay Johnson and Feroz Sultani in
Kabul, Jawad Dehsabzi in Kunduz city, and Phil Stewart in
Madrid; Editing by Gareth Jones and Eric Walsh)