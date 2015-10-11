(Adds casualty figures)
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL Oct 11 A suicide bomber attacked a convoy
of foreign troops during the Sunday morning rush hour in the
Afghan capital, flipping an armoured vehicle on its side and
wounding at least three civilians.
Taliban insurgents fighting to topple the foreign-backed
Kabul government claimed responsibility for the attack, which
followed a series of bombings in the city in August.
TV footage showed an armoured vehicle from a British convoy
on its side as Afghan security forces cordoned off the street in
the Joi Sheer neighbourhood.
"It was a suicide bombing against a foreign forces convoy in
a crowded part of the city and there are casualties," said Najib
Danish, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry.
Danish did not specify whether there were casualties among
the foreign forces but an interior ministry statement said three
civilians had been wounded.
The U.S.-led Resolute Support military coalition in Kabul
confirmed that one of its convoys was struck by a bomb. "No
casualties are reported at this time," said spokesman Colonel
Brian Tribus.
The Taliban said Sunday's attack killed a number of foreign
troops. The group typically inflates casualty figures they
inflict on Afghan and coalition forces.
The attack came during a period of heightened tension
following intense fighting between government troops and the
Taliban around the northern city of Kunduz, which fell briefly
to the Islamist movement at the end of last month.
Fighting between government forces and the Taliban continues
on the outskirts of Kunduz.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; writing by James Mackenzie;
editing by Nick Macfie)