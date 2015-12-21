(Adds background, details)
KABUL Dec 21 A suicide bomber on a motorbike
attacked a joint U.S.-Afghan patrol near Bagram air base in
Afghanistan on Monday, killing five soldiers and wounding six,
Bagram District Governor Abdul Shukur Qudusi said.
In a tweet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed
responsibility and said 19 U.S. soldiers had been killed and a
number wounded.
NATO headquarters in Kabul confirmed there had been a
vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack near Bagram Air
Base and said it was under investigation.
The police chief of Parwan province said three Afghan police
had been wounded in the attack. He said he was not authorised to
give details on foreign troop casualties.
Bagram, around 40 km (25 miles) to the north of the Afghan
capital, Kabul, is one of the main bases for the 9,800 U.S.
troops left in Afghanistan after international troops ended
combat operations last year.
The attack comes just over a week after suicide attacks on
Kandahar air base in southern Afghanistan and on a Spanish
embassy guesthouse in Kabul, underlining the Taliban's ability
to hit high-profile targets linked to the U.S.-backed
government.
On Monday, Taliban forces in Helmand closed in on the
district of Sangin as they tightened their grip on the volatile
southern province.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Nick Macfie)