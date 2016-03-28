KABUL, March 28 Taliban militants fired
explosives into Afghanistan's parliament compound on Monday as
the top intelligence official and caretaker minister of interior
were due to speak, lawmakers and the insurgents said.
Lawmakers said no one was reported wounded. But Taliban
spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the
attack and said it caused heavy casualties.
The Taliban often claim responsibility for attacks and have
been known to exaggerate fatality figures.
"Three rockets were fired at the parliament but they did not
hit the main building," said Safiullah Muslim, a lawmaker from
Badakhshan province. "It happened when the session was ongoing."
There were conflicting reports as to whether the explosions
were caused by long-range rocket artillery or shoulder-fired
rocket-propelled grenades.
(Reporting by Kabul Bureau; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by
Nick Macfie)