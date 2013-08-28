LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan Aug 28 A suicide
bomber targeting foreign forces in southern Afghanistan killed
at least four Afghans and wounded 15 on Wednesday, police and
provincial officials said on Wednesday.
The bomb struck in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern
battleground province of Helmand. A police official said there
were foreign casualties, but a spokeswoman for the NATO-led
force was unable to confirm that.
"The target of the suicide car bomber was a convoy of
foreign troops passing from a crowded area in Lashkar Gah city,"
the provincial governor's spokesman, Omar Zwak, told Reuters.
Two men, a woman and a child, all Afghan, were killed and 15
people were wounded, he said.
Helmand has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting
between the NATO-led force and the insurgents since the
overthrow of the Taliban in 2001.
