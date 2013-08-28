* Truck bomb, car bomb before gunfight-provincial official
By Mustafa Andalib
GHAZNI, Afghanistan, Aug 28 Seven people were
killed in an attack claimed by the Taliban on a base operated by
Polish and Afghan forces in eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday,
officials and a Reuters witness said.
Ghanzi province's deputy governor said the attackers
detonated an explosive-laden truck at the rear of the base and a
car bomb at the main gate, before a six hour gunbattle inside
involving up to 10 of the 15 assailants.
Four policemen and three civilians were killed, and 10
Polish soldiers and 52 Afghan security force members and
civilians had been wounded by the time the fighting ended around
10 p.m., Ahmadullah Ahmadi said.
Violence has intensified across Afghanistan this week as
Taliban insurgents seek to increase pressure on NATO contingents
preparing to withdraw by the end of 2014.
Another 20 people died in a spate of bombings elsewhere in
the country over the past 24 hours.
Claiming responsibility for the attack on the base, the
Taliban said a suicide bomber detonated himself near a truck
loaded with explosives.
"The bombing wiped out the security posts and the first
checkpoint while other fighters, armed with heavy and light
weapons, managed to get inside," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah
Mujahid said in an email.
Gunshots rang into the night following the attack at around
4 p.m. A Reuters witness saw column of black smoke rising from
the base in the provincial capital.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, two attacks in Helmand province on
Wednesday killed three soldiers, 10 Afghan civilians and wounded
more than 20 other people, police and provincial officials said.
One of the attacks took place in Helmand's provincial
capital Lashkar Gah, where a suicide bomber blew himself up near
a foreign troop convoy but without killing or wounding any of
the soldiers targeted, a spokeswoman for the NATO-led force
said.
In the second attack, on the outpost of Nad Ali in Helmand,
a suicide bomber in a car killed three soldiers, officials said.
Helmand has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting
between NATO-led forces and the insurgents since the overthrow
of the radical Islamist Taliban in 2001.
On Tuesday, in the western province of Farah, Taliban
insurgents torched 40 trucks that supply NATO-led forces with
fuel and killed six Afghan drivers, the provincial governor's
spokesman, Abdul Rahman Zhwanday, said.
And in Kabul, a suicide bomber targeted a government
ministry, killing himself and one other person, according to
security sources in the capital.
(Additional reporting by Hamid Shalizi in Kabul, Writing by
Jessica Donati and Dylan Welch; Editing by Alison Williams)