KUNDUZ, Aghanistan Aug 30 A suicide attack in Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz killed a district governor, his bodyguards and civilians at a mosque on Friday, government officials said.

The group that included the governor of the Archi district were attending a ceremony for a tribal elder who had died the day before, the officals said.

"Officials... were attending a prayer in a mosque when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives," said Enayatullah Khaliq, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

