* Anti-Taliban district governor from north killed
* Attack hits prayers after tribal elder's death
* Spike in attacks across Afghanistan this week
(Updates casualties, adds background and details throughout)
By Folad Hamdard
KUNDUZ, Aghanistan, Aug 30 A suicide attack in
Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province killed a district
governor, one of his bodyguards and 10 civilians at a memorial
service at a mosque on Friday, government officials said.
It was the latest in a string of attacks this week across
Afghanistan, where insurgents are seeking to destabilise the
government ahead of the withdrawal of most international troops
by the end of 2014.
The group in Kunduz was attending a ceremony for a tribal
elder who had died the day before, the officials said. The
district governor, Sheikh Sadruddin, had been in his position
since 2002 and been active in the fight against the Taliban.
"Officials ... were attending prayers in a mosque when a
suicide bomber detonated his explosives," said Enayatullah
Khaliq, a spokesman for the Kunduz governor.
Twenty people were also wounded in the morning blast, police
said.
Government officials and aid groups working with government
ministries and Afghan security forces have been targeted in
reprisal killings this week in provinces previously regarded as
relatively stable.
Six men who worked for a development programme were executed
in western Herat, one of Afghanistan's more stable provinces
with a prosperous private sector that is helping to drive the
national economy.
The toll on security forces this week has also been high. An
ambush in western Farah killed 15 policemen and another four
were killed in Ghazni in the east in a Taliban attack on an
international military base. Several soldiers were also killed
in Helmand, a Taliban stronghold in the south.
Civilians however continue to bear the brunt of the war,
with about 20 killed in attacks during the week, and more than
50 wounded in the Ghazni attack alone.
(Reporting by Folad Hamdard in KUNDUZ and Mirwais Harooni in
KABUL; Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Nick Macfie and
Paul Tait)