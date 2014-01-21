KABUL Jan 21 For Kabul's expatriate crowd, a
visit to a restaurant in the Afghan capital's well-guarded
diplomatic area was one of the few attractions of living in the
war-ravaged nation.
Not any more.
Last week, a suicide attack by Taliban insurgents at a
popular Lebanese restaurant killed 21 people, including 13
foreigners, among them the IMF's chief representative in
Afghanistan and three United Nations workers. It was the
deadliest attack on foreign civilians since Afghanistan's civil
war began in 2001.
Major international organisations have placed Kabul's
restaurants out of bounds for their staff, possibly making it a
turning point for the few thousand diplomats, aid workers and
journalists living there.
Even before the strike, there were doubts about the future
of international organisations in Afghanistan as concern mounted
that with the withdrawal of most foreign troops this year, the
security environment would only get worse.
"We've had tragedies before. But when it happens at this
time, you've got organisations thinking about their liability
and exposure, I wonder what the ripple effects of this one are
going to be," said a senior NATO official, who asked not to be
named because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
On Friday night, the busiest night of the week, a Taliban
militant set off explosives on his person outside the Taverna du
Liban restaurant, and two others rushed in behind with automatic
rifles, spraying diners with bullets.
The attack is likely to quicken the exodus of foreigners
from Afghanistan, but it remains to be seen how deep the impact
will be on development projects and aid.
The government relies on aid for roughly three-quarters of
its budget and its army is almost entirely dependent on foreign
money. Donors have pledged more than $16 billion over four years
in future aid through to 2016.
"What would impact operations ... is if internationals
become a target because of the publicity that's been generated,"
said a senior U.N. official. "That would affect aid delivery."
Adding to anxiety, President Hamid Karzai has refused to
sign a bilateral deal with the United States that would allow
some U.S. forces to remain after 2014. Washington is threatening
to pull all of its troops out, leaving Afghanistan's fledging
army to fight the Taliban alone.
Major international organisations clamped strict curbs on
their staff this week, banning most from non-essential travel
and the use of private guesthouses, including those with armed
guards. Restaurants were out of bounds until further notice.
The Sufi Restaurant, another popular Kabul dining spot among
expatriates, now sits silent and almost deserted.
"I wanted to show pure Afghan culture and pure Afghan food
to foreigners," said owner Mohammad Azim Popal. "After this
incident, neither foreigners nor locals have come to the
restaurant."
A DIVIDE BETWEEN EXPATS AND AFGHANS
At Finest supermarket, long a draw for expatriates even
though it has been bombed in the past, guards at the door were
thrown into panic on Monday at the arrival of journalists with
cameras, fearing they might contain hidden explosives.
The Gandamack Lodge - a restaurant and hotel that is
legendary among foreigners in Kabul - was deserted at lunchtime.
Staff refused to speak to journalists and the owner did not
respond to a request for an interview.
A single defiant customer turned up at Sufi Restaurant in
the early afternoon and ordered a cup of tea.
"I believe if you are afraid in this country, you should
leave ... personally, I am not making any changes," said the
customer, Simran Kaur Lohnes, a 42-year-old German who
co-founded Afghan Opportunity Business Services, a for-profit
organisation that advises firms on tax, legal and other matters.
But Lohnes was gloomy about the future, predicting
insurgents would step up attacks ahead of a presidential
election in April, potentially giving incumbent Karzai an excuse
to keep his grip on power.
"If the current establishment can claim for example that
there is not enough security ... that might be a reason to
simply cancel the elections or postpone them indefinitely," she
said.
Lohnes also said the attack would create a further wedge
between foreigners and Afghans because international
organisations in the city have forbidden all but essential
travel between the high-security compounds in which most
expatriates live and their offices.
"It keeps the foreigners away from the country they should
be getting involved with very intimately ... All these things
increase this fence and make it more difficult to interact."
(Editing by John Chalmers and Raju Gopalakrishnan)