* Gunmen stopped from getting into consulate holed up nearby
* Heavy gunfire as security forces seal off area
* Attack clouds prospects for regional talks
By Bashir Ansari
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan, Jan 4 Afghan
special forces fought with insurgents barricaded in a house near
the Indian consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on
Monday after an overnight attack that coincided with an assault
on an Indian air base near the border with Pakistan.
As the battle stretched into the afternoon, soldiers entered
the building, a large structure formerly used as an office by
U.S. development agency USAID, where between four and six
attackers had locked themselves inside a safe room.
The attack began late on Sunday after gunmen tried
unsuccessfully to break into the consulate, taking advantage of
the fact that many people were watching the final of a football
championship between Afghanistan and India.
After a heavy exchange of fire that went on until well into
the night, security forces suspended operations before resuming
in the morning, firing rocket-propelled grenades and heavy
machine guns at the building.
"The area is sealed off and we are proceeding cautiously and
making all possible efforts to protect the lives of those in the
area. The attackers will be killed," the provincial governor,
Atta Mohammad Noor, said on his Facebook page.
Gunfire rang out as a helicopters circled overhead in a
residential area of the city, in Balkh province, bordering
Uzbekistan.
At least four civilians and six security force personnel
were wounded but the Indian ambassador said all the consulate
staff were safe. There was no confirmation of any killed or
wounded among the attackers.
Noor blamed "enemies of peace and stability" for the attack,
which came amid renewed efforts to lower tension between India
and its rival Pakistan and restart peace talks with the Taliban
in Afghanistan.
But there was no more concrete indication of who may have
been responsible.
Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited
Kabul and Islamabad on the same day, underlining the drive to
improve stability and overcome the longstanding hostility in the
region.
However, Sunday's attack and a separate assault on an Indian
air base in Pathankot, in the northwest Indian state of Punjab,
underlined how difficult that process is likely to be.
As the attack in Mazar-i-Sharif began, Indian security
forces were still engaged in mopping up the insurgents in
Pathankot.
In 2014, India's consulate in the western Afghan city of
Herat was hit by heavily armed insurgents including suicide
bombers, one of a series of attacks on Indian diplomatic
stations in Afghanistan over previous years.
Pakistan has long been suspicious of India's engagement with
Afghanistan and its diplomatic presence there.
In Kabul, a suicide bomber in a car blew himself up close to
a police checkpoint near the airport on Monday but caused no
other casualties, police said.
