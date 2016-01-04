By Bashir Ansari
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan Jan 4 Afghan
special forces prepared to clear insurgents barricaded in a
house near the Indian consulate in the northern city of
Mazar-i-Sharif on Monday after an overnight attack that
coincided with an assault on an Indian air base near the border
with Pakistan.
A small group of gunmen tried unsuccessfully to break into
the consulate late on Sunday and shut themselves into the house
but security forces halted operations overnight and were
proceeding cautiously to minimise civilian casualties.
Gunfire could be heard around the area and helicopters were
circling overhead as army and police commandos surrounded the
area in a residential district of the city, in Balkh province,
which borders Uzbekistan.
At least one civilian was wounded but the Indian ambassador
said all the consulate staff were safe.
There was no indication of who may have been behind the
attack, which came amid renewed efforts to lower tension between
India and its rival Pakistan and restart peace talks with the
Taliban in Afghanistan.
Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited
Kabul and Islamabad on the same day, underlining the drive to
improve regional stability and overcome the longstanding
hostility in the region.
However, Sunday's attack and a separate assault on an Indian
air base in Pathankot, in the northwest Indian state of Punjab,
underlined how difficult that process is likely to be.
As the attack in Mazar-i-Sharif began, Indian security
forces were still engaged in mopping up the insurgents in
Pathankot.
In 2014, India's consulate in the western Afghan city of
Herat was hit by heavily armed insurgents including suicide
bombers, one of a series of attacks on Indian diplomatic
stations in Afghanistan.
Pakistan has long been suspicious of India's engagement with
Afghanistan and its diplomatic presence there.
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni in Kabul; Writing by
James Mackenzie; Editing by Robert Birsel)