KABUL Oct 4 Medical aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres on Sunday demanded that an independent international body investigate the air strike that hit an Afghan hospital, killing 22 people.

An official said the group could not rely on a U.S. military probe that has been launched into the destruction of the hospital during fighting in the northern city of Kunduz.

"Under the clear presumption that a war crime has been committed, MSF demands that a full and transparent investigation into the event be conducted by an independent international body," MSF General Director Christopher Stokes said in a statement.

(Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Jon Boyle)