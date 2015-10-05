WASHINGTON Oct 5 Doctors Without Borders on
Monday called for a full investigation into the Kunduz air
strike that killed 22 people at an Afghan hospital run by the
aid group, citing discrepancies in U.S. and Afghan accounts of
the incident.
The United States bears responsibility for the targets it
hits, Christopher Stokes, general director for the group, also
known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), said in a statement.
"Their description of the attack keeps changing - from
collateral damage, to a tragic incident, to now attempting to
pass responsibility to the Afghanistan government," Stokes said.
"With such constant discrepancies in the U.S. and Afghan
accounts of what happened, the need for a full transparent
independent investigation is ever more critical," he said after
comments from the Pentagon earlier on Monday.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)