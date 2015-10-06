GENEVA Oct 6 Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
said on Tuesday that it was working under the assumption that
the deadly bombing of its hospital in the Afghan city of Kunduz
at the weekend was a "war crime".
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter has promised a full
investigation into whether the American military was involved in
the strike on the hospital, that killed 22 people, but warned it
would take time to gather information.
Dr. Joanne Liu, president of MSF International, said in a
statement: "Statements from the Afghanistan government have
claimed that Taliban forces were using the hospital to fire on
Coalition forces. These statements imply that Afghan and US
forces working together decided to raze to the ground a fully
functioning hospital, which amounts to an admission of a war
crime."
