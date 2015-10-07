GENEVA Oct 7 Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors
Without Borders) called on Wednesday for an independent
international fact-finding commission to be established to probe
the deadly U.S. bombing of its hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan.
The medical charity said that the commission, which can be
set up at the request of a single state under the Geneva
Convention, would gather facts and evidence from the United
States, NATO and Afghanistan. Only then would MSF decide whether
to bring criminal charges for loss of life and damage, it said.
"If we let this go, we are basically giving a blank check to
any countries at war," MSF International President Joanne Liu
told a news briefing in Geneva. "There is no commitment to an
independent investigation yet."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Toby Chopra)