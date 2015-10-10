(New throughout, adds background and details)
WASHINGTON Oct 10 The U.S. Department of
Defense will seek to make "condolence payments" to families of
victims of a U.S. air strike that mistakenly hit a Medecins Sans
Frontieres hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan, killing 22 people,
the Pentagon said on Saturday.
"The Department of Defense believes it is important to
address the consequences of the tragic incident at the Doctors
Without Borders hospital in Kunduz, Afghanistan," spokesman
Peter Cook said in a statement, adding the United States would
also pay to repair the charity hospital.
"U.S. Forces-Afghanistan has the authority to make
condolence payments and payments toward repair of the hospital.
USFOR-A will work with those affected to determine appropriate
payments. If necessary and appropriate, the administration will
seek additional authority from the Congress," he said.
President Barack Obama on Wednesday apologized to Medecins
Sans Frontieres (MSF) for the bombing of its hospital.
The medical charity is pressing for an international
commission to investigate what it calls a war crime. Among those
killed were 12 MSF staff.
On Tuesday, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the U.S.
military deeply regretted the loss of life and was acknowledging
its mistake and working to understand what went wrong.
"The U.S. military takes the greatest care in our
operations to prevent the loss of innocent life, and when we
make mistakes, we own up to them. That's exactly what we're
doing right now," Carter said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler Editing by W Simon and David
Gregorio)