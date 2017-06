KABUL Gunmen launched multiple attacks across the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, with assaults in possibly seven different places, Afghanistan's NATO-led force said.

A spokesman for NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said via Twitter that there were no reports of casualties.

"ANSF and ISAF responding as needed," the spokesman said, referring to Afghan security forces and their NATO partners.

(Writing by Robert Birsel; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)