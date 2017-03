A NATO soldier with the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) stand at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

KABUL - Two members of Afghanistan's NATO-led force were killed on Thursday when a suicide car bomber attacked their two-car convoy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, the force said in a statement.

The NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said four ISAF civilian contractors were also among the dead but it did not provide information on their nationalities.

