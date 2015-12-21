WASHINGTON The White House expressed its condolences to the families of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan on Monday and said the United States remains committed to supporting the Afghan people and their government.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and their loved ones," the White House said in a statement.

The six Americans were killed when a suicide bomber on a motorbike struck their patrol near Bagram air base, a U.S. official said, in the latest high-profile attack claimed by Taliban insurgents.

