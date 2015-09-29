WASHINGTON, Sept 29 The Pentagon on Tuesday
expressed confidence in Afghan security forces as they battled
Taliban fighters to regain control of the northern city of
Kunduz.
"Obviously this is a setback for the Afghan security forces.
But we've seen them respond in recent weeks and months to the
challenges they've faced. And they're doing the same thing in
Kunduz right now," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told a news
briefing.
The sudden fall of Kunduz on Monday was a major blow to the
government of President Ashraf Ghani, which marked its first
year in power on Tuesday, and raised questions over how ready
Afghan forces were to tackle the Islamist insurgency alone.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler)