KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, July 5 A suicide bomber
wearing an Afghan police uniform detonated an explosive-laden
vest in a police dining room on Friday in the country's volatile
south, killing 12 police in an apparent insider attack, local
officials said.
The bombing took place inside a police reserve unit dining
room in Trinkot, in Uruzgan province, on Friday afternoon, when
dozens of officers were having lunch ahead of the important
Friday prayer session.
"Police were having lunch when a man with police uniform
detonated his suicide vest, killing 12 police and wounding five.
Four of those are in critical condition," said Farid Haeel, a
spokesman for the provincial police chief.
The Taliban have promised to attack Afghan forces as well as
NATO-led forces still in the country, and earlier this year said
insider attacks would be a central tactic used over the summer
fighting months.
Many insider attacks are so-called green-on-blue, in which
uniformed Afghan police or soldiers attack Western troops,
around 100,000 of which remain in the country ahead of a combat
drawdown winding up next year.
But most of the attacks are green-on-green, in which members
of the 350,000-strong Afghan National Security Forces attack
their own comrades. Figures for such attacks are, however,
difficult to establish.
Two Afghan police shot dead seven officers in May as they
slept in their beds.
Haeel said an investigation was underway to find out how the
bomber on Friday penetrated past security measures in place to
guard against insider attacks.
The last month has been a particularly bloody period for
Afghan police, with 299 officers killed and 617 wounded between
mid-May and mid-June, Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi
said on Monday.
Violence is escalating across Afghanistan as most NATO-led
combat troops prepare to leave by the end of 2014, leaving
behind a reduced force of Western advisers and special forces,
the precise size of which is still being negotiated.
Separately, insurgents attacked Afghan border police in
rugged eastern Nuristan province on Friday, killing seven
paramilitary officers in Kamdesh district and wounding 12,
border police Colonel Mohammad Ayoub Hussainkhil said.
Nuristan, neigbouring Pakistan, is a insurgent hotbed and
resupply route which has been a long-running problem for both
Afghan and NATO-led forces, which have struggled to even gain a
foothold in the mountainous and heavily-forested area.
(Reporting by Ismail Sameem, Writing by Mirwais Harooni,
Editing by Rob Taylor and Ron Popeski)