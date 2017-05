An Afghan policeman guards the gate of a guest house after an attack in Kabul May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL The Taliban claimed responsibility for an overnight attack on a guesthouse in the diplomatic enclave of the Afghan capital that ended on Wednesday morning after a stand-off with Afghan government forces.

The Afghan interior ministry said the militants had been armed with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and other weapons. All four attackers were killed and no other casualties were reported.

