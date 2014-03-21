An Afghan security personnel keeps watch near the Serena hotel, during an attack in Kabul March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

KABUL Nine civilians, including four foreigners, were killed in Thursday's attack on a luxury hotel in central Kabul, Afghan police and government security officials said on Friday.

Ayoub Salangi, the deputy minister for security, had earlier said eight civilians were killed.

