Top U.S. general in Afghanistan sees Russia sending weapons to Taliban
KABUL The head of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan said on Monday he was "not refuting" reports that Russia was providing support, including weapons, to the Taliban.
KABUL Nine civilians, including four foreigners, were killed in Thursday's attack on a luxury hotel in central Kabul, Afghan police and government security officials said on Friday.
Ayoub Salangi, the deputy minister for security, had earlier said eight civilians were killed.
KHOST, Afghanistan Suspected Taliban insurgents on Monday attacked a U.S.-operated base in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, officials said, but gave few immediate details of an assault that coincided with a visit to Kabul by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis.