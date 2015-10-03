UNITED NATIONS Oct 3 U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon condemned an air strike on a hospital in Kunduz,
Afghanistan on Saturday and called for an impartial
investigation of the incident.
An air strike, which may have been carried out by U.S.-led
coalition forces, killed 19 staff and patients, including three
children on Saturday, in a hospital run by Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) in the northern city of Kunduz, the aid group
said.
"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the air strikes in
Kunduz, Afghanistan, that resulted in the death and injury of
medical workers and patients at a Medecins Sans Frontieres
hospital on Oct. 3," Ban's press office said in a statement.
The statement added that "hospitals and medical personnel
are explicitly protected under international humanitarian law."
Ban called for a "thorough and impartial investigation into the
attack in order to ensure accountability," it said.
The U.S. military said it conducted an air strike "in the
vicinity" of the hospital as it targeted Taliban insurgents who
were directly firing on U.S. military personnel and was
investigating the incident.
