WASHINGTON Oct 5 Afghan forces called for U.S.
air support while fighting the Taliban in Kunduz shortly before
a hospital was struck, killing 22 people, the U.S. commander of
international forces in Afghanistan said on Monday.
Campbell, who said the military will ensure transparency in
investigating the incident, did not specify if the air strike
had struck the Medecins Sans Frontieres hospital.
"We have now learned that on Oct. 3 Afghan forces advised
that they were taking fire from enemy positions and asked for
air support from U.S. forces," U.S. General John Campbell said
in a briefing with reporters. "An air strike was then called to
eliminate the Taliban threat and several civilians were
accidentally struck."
Campbell's comments differed from the initial reports that
indicated that U.S. forces were threatened and that the air
strike was called on their behalf.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Trott)