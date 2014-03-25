KABUL, March 25 An explosion and gunfire rattled the house of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, a senior police officer said, although Ghani was not there at the time.

"Four people entered Ashraf Ghani's house and there was an explosion followed by gunfire," the officer told Reuters.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Ghani is a former World Bank official who has picked powerful former Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum as his running mate. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Paul Tait)