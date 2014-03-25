BRIEF-Reliance Industries says co to produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks by March 2018
* Exec says by March 2018, co will produce 2.5 MMSCMD of gas from CBM blocks Further company coverage:
KABUL, March 25 An explosion and gunfire rattled the house of Afghan presidential candidate Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, a senior police officer said, although Ghani was not there at the time.
"Four people entered Ashraf Ghani's house and there was an explosion followed by gunfire," the officer told Reuters.
There were no immediate reports of casualties. Ghani is a former World Bank official who has picked powerful former Uzbek warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum as his running mate. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Exec says all petchem expansion projects to be completed by this quarter