HERAT, Afghanistan May 28 Two Americans have been injured in an attack on a U.S. consulate vehicle in western Herat province in Afghanistan, the U.S. embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both were receiving treatment at a Spanish hospital in the province, it said.

"The U.S. government is working closely with Afghan authorities to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement said. It did not say when the attack took place.