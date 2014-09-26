GHAZNI, Afghanistan, Sept 26 Hundreds of Taliban fighters have stormed a district in an important Afghan province not far from the capital, killing dozens of people in five days, and officials said on Friday there were fears the area will fall to the insurgents.

The Ghazni provincial government has lost contact with police in Ghazni's western Ajrestan district, said Asadullah Safi, deputy police chief of the area. Ghazni is strategically located southwest of the capital, Kabul.

The attacks began about five days ago and early reports were that more than 100 people had been killed, including 15 who were beheaded by militants, provincial deputy governor Ahmadullah Ahmadi said on Friday.

Provincial authorities have appealed to the Afghan government - where new President Ashraf Ghani is in the process of taking over from Hamid Karzai - for reinforcements but so far none has come, Ahmadi said. (Reporting by Mustafa Andalib and Mirwaid Harooni; Editing by Kay Johnso and Paul Tait)