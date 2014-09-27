(Adds Taliban hanging in Paktia province)
By Mustafa Andalib
GHAZNI, Afghanistan, Sept 27 Afghan villagers
hanged four captured Taliban militants from a tree on Saturday
as security forces battled the insurgents for a sixth day in a
district of Ghazni province, an official said.
The hangings were carried out after Taliban fighters had
killed more than 100 people in the area in the past week,
including more than a dozen who were beheaded, Ghazni Deputy
Governor Mohammad Ali Ahmadi said.
The battle in the Ajrestan district of Ghazni, southwest of
the capital Kabul, is part of an escalation in attacks by the
Taliban around the country as the militants take advantage of
dwindling U.S. air support as foreign forces leave.
The assault by an estimated 700 Taliban fighters began about
six days ago but Afghan army commando reinforcements and the
threat of NATO air strikes have so far prevented the district
from falling under Taliban control, Ahmadi said.
Heavy fighting continued on Saturday in Ajrestan, in the far
west of the province.
The four captured militants were handed over to residents in
Arzakai village, according to Ahmadi, who also uses the name
Ahmadullah Ahmadi. It was unclear who handed the men over to the
villagers or why.
Army commandos supported by aircraft from the U.S.-led
military coalition arrived on Friday to help local army and
police, Ahmadi said.
"Coalition jets were in the air, but they did not bombard
the area because of fears of civilian casualties," he said.
Foreign forces' air support will end entirely after
international combat troops leave Afghanistan at the end of the
year.
The withdrawal will end a mission that began with the 2001
ouster of the Taliban former government, which applied a harsh
interpretation of Islamic law, after it refused to hand over
Osama bin Laden after the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
In a reminder of the deadly justice dispensed during the
Taliban's rule that started in 1996, three people accused of
kidnapping and theft were publicly hanged in eastern Paktia
province overnight, police said.
"They all were criminals, but there is a judicial system in
the country (that is supposed) to punish them," said Paktia
police chief General Zalamai Oriakhil.
Villagers in Zurmat district who woke up to the hanging
bodies this morning told Reuters that the Taliban had warned
them against taking them down for the next three days.
While Afghan government forces remain in control of
provincial centres in Afghanistan, districts across the country,
such as in Paktia, have fallen largely under Taliban control.
Along with the retreat of foreign coalition forces and fewer
U.S. airstrikes, the insurgency has also been emboldened by
months of political turmoil after a disputed presidential
election which demoralised security forces.
The election crisis ended with a power-sharing deal that
will see winner Ashraf Ghani sworn in as president Monday, with
runner-up Abdullah Abdullah expected to be named to a position
with powers similar to those of a prime minister.
(Additional reporting by Samihullah Paiwand in Gardez; Writing
by Kay Johnson and Jessica Donati; Editing by Jason Neely)