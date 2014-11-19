KABUL Nov 19 A loud explosion reverberated across the eastern part of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday evening followed by sporadic bursts of gunfire, residents and Reuters witnesses said.

"I can still hear gunfire," said one Kabul resident, Ahmad Tameem. The target of the attack was not immediately clear.

Hashmat Stanekzai, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, confirmed an explosion had taken place in the Pule Charkhi area, saying a team of policemen had been deployed there to investigate.

