* Taliban gunmen storm guesthouse in upmarket Kabul
* One Afghan child killed in latest audacious raid
* Four foreigners escape unharmed
* Militants up attacks as April 5 election nears
(Adds comment from U.S. State Department)
By Mirwais Harooni and Hamid Shalizi
KABUL, March 28 Taliban gunmen stormed a Kabul
guesthouse used by a U.S.-based aid group and held four
foreigners hostage for several hours on Friday, just eight days
before Afghanistan holds a presidential election which the
militant group has vowed to derail.
Kabul is already on high alert and people across the country
are on edge ahead of an April 5 vote the hardline Islamist
movement has denounced as a Western-backed sham.
The siege of the walled compound, which is also home to a
small church, lasted several hours before Afghan security forces
killed the last remaining Taliban gunman holed up inside.
At least one Afghan child was killed when a suicide bomber
blew himself up outside the building and the insurgents forced
their way in. There were no foreign casualties.
A Reuters witness saw about 20 people being evacuated from
the guesthouse in an upmarket residential area of Kabul, many
looking frightened and shocked.
"The fight is over. The five attackers are dead," Qadam Shah
Shaheem, commander of 111 Military Corps Kabul, told Reuters.
"One detonated his car loaded with explosives, three others
detonated explosives attached to their bodies inside the
building, and one was shot by security forces. All four
foreigners are alive and safe now."
The country manager of an organisation using the guesthouse
said four people had been held hostage by the Taliban as their
colleagues made frantic phone calls to establish whether they
were alive.
"I can confirm it was attacked and that there are only four
people" inside, said Hajji Mohammad Sharif Osmani, country
manager of Roots of Peace, a U.S.-based group involved in
demining and other projects in Afghanistan. "The rest of the
guys are outside."
Marie Harf, a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department,
said there had been two U.S. citizens in the guesthouse, and
both were safe. She said she did not know if they had been among
those held hostage.
"We condemn this attack on Roots of Peace ... an
organization that only seeks to help Afghans improve their lives
and their livelihoods," Harf told a regular news briefing in
Washington, adding that the organization is supported by the
U.S. government.
"Again, the Taliban's actions demonstrate the growing
distance between them and the Afghan people," Harf said.
"A large majority of Afghans reject what the Taliban is
trying to sell them. They reject this kind of violence and fear
and intimidation and want to go to the polls."
TALIBAN ON THE ATTACK
The attack was a chilling reminder to Afghan voters and
foreigners of the kind of assault the Taliban are capable of
mounting in the heavily guarded Afghan capital after their
leaders ordered fighters to disrupt the election.
Violence has spiralled in Afghanistan in recent weeks with
almost daily explosions and gunfights around the country.
Taliban suicide bombers and gunmen attacked an election
commission office in Kabul on Tuesday, and last week, nine
people including an AFP journalist and an election observer,
were killed in an attack on a highly fortified hotel in the
capital.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for Friday's assault,
saying in a statement that the target was a foreign guesthouse
and a church.
The country of 30 million is holding an election to choose a
successor to outgoing President Hamid Karzai, who is
constitutionally barred from running for another term in office.
It will be seen as a major test by foreign donors who are
hesitant about bankrolling the government after the bulk of NATO
troops stationed in Afghanistan withdraw later this year.
(Writing by Maria Golovnina, additional reporting by Jessica
Donati in Kabul and David Brunnstrom in Washington; editing by
Mike Collett-White and G Crosse)