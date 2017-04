KABUL, July 8 At least six NATO servicemen, 10 Afghan civilians and two Afghan policemen were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan's Parwan province northwest of Kabul, police said, in the biggest assault against foreign forces this year.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and no other details were available. The NATO-led international force in Afghanistan had also not commented. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Paul Tait)