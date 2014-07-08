(Adds killed NATO servicemen were Czechs in headline and para
5)
KABUL, July 8 At least four NATO servicemen were
killed in an attack in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, the
International Security Assistance Force said.
Earlier, Ziaul Rahman Sayedkhili, a senior police officer in
the eastern province of Parwan, said the death toll included six
NATO soldiers, 10 Afghan civilians and two Afghan policemen.
"Two days ago a rocket was fired from the village of
Qalandar Khil which hit the Bagram (military) base and this
morning a joint Afghan-ISAF operation went there to investigate
the case," he said.
"There was a suicide bomber on a bicycle who detonated his
explosives which killed 10 local civilians, two policemen and
six ISAF soldiers."
ISAF said in a separate statement four of its servicemen
were killed. A spokeswoman for the Czech general staff in Prague
later said the four dead were Czech soldiers, and that another
Czech had been seriously injured.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a text
message to Reuters.
The attack took place amid deteriorating security in
Afghanistan as most ISAF forces prepare to leave the country
after 12 years of war against Taliban insurgents.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Additional reporting by Robert
Muller in Prague; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by
Catherine Evans)