KABUL, July 24 Two foreign aid workers with an
international Christian organisation were shot dead on Thursday
in Afghanistan's western city of Herat, a regional official
said.
The attack comes at a sensitive time as Afghanistan audits
votes from a disputed presidential election to pick a successor
to the incumbent, Hamid Karzai.
Foreign troops, which have been fighting the Taliban since
2001, are withdrawing from the country this year, leaving Afghan
forces to maintain security.
"The two women who were gunned down were working in the
health sector for a foreign aid organisation in Herat,"
provincial governor Fazlullah Wahidi told Reuters.
Two gunmen on a motorbike approached the aid workers' taxi
and opened fire, he said. The victims' nationalities were not
immediately clear.
The Afghan Interior Ministry said the two worked for
International Assistance Mission, a Christian group that has
worked in Afghanistan since 1966.
In a separate incident, explosives attached to a motorbike
went off in the northern province of Takhar, killing six
civilians and wounding 28 people, the interior ministry said.
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Maria Golovnina;
Editing by Clarence Fernandez)