KABUL, June 10 Five U.S. servicemen were killed
in southern Afghanistan in a friendly-fire air strike during a
security operation, Afghan police and the Pentagon said on
Tuesday, days before a run-off round in the country's
presidential election.
The men died on Monday in Zabul province's Arghandab
district when their unit, part of the NATO-led International
Security Assistance Force (ISAF), clashed with insurgents.
Local police chief Ghulam Sakhi Roghlewanai said: "The five
killed were American soldiers who just returned from an
operation when they were hit.
"ISAF troops were returning to their bases after an
operation when they were ambushed by the insurgents. The air
strike mistakenly hit their own forces and killed the soldiers."
A Pentagon statement said investigators were "looking into
the likelihood that friendly fire was the cause. Our thoughts
and prayers are with the families of these fallen."
A spokesman for the Islamist Taliban, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi,
said insurgents had been attacking the foreign forces when the
helicopters intervened and accidentally killed their own troops.
Taliban insurgents, meanhwhile, kidnapped 35 professors from
Kandahar University after stopping their van on the highway
linking the southern province and Kabul, a spokesman for
provincial governor said.
"The professors were on their way to the capital when they
were abducted and tribal elders are now involved in negotiating
with the Taliban," Dawa Khan Minapal said by telephone.
The Taliban, removed from power by a U.S.-led drive into
Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks, is on an
offensive ahead of the planned withdrawal of most foreign troops
by the end of 2014.
Security is being ramped up in Afghanistan ahead of
Saturday's run-off vote to replace President Hamid Karzai.
The poll pits Abdullah Abdullah, a former leader of the
opposition to the Taliban, against former Finance Minister
Ashraf Ghani.
